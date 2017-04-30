League of Women Votes Host Gun Safety Seminar

An organization in Charlottesville is pushing for an end to gun violence in Virginia. The League of Women Voters held a gun safety seminar at CitySpace Sunday.

They met with the Gun Safety Task Force to talk about firearm legislation and violence prevention across the commonwealth.

The Gun Safety Task Force says Virginia is one of the most dangerous states when it comes to illegally exporting guns.

"Virginia is one of the top 10 states in exporting crime guns to other states and so, this is important and will be important come next year as well,” said Ruth Hoffman with the Gun Safety Task Force.

The League of Women Voters will host its next seminar on May 21 to talk about gun violence and the media's role in government.