Neighbors Speak Out On Fluvanna County Barricade Suspect

Emergency crews on the scene of a standoff at Hardware Hills Circle Saturday

Neighbors at Hardware Hills Circle who watched an hours-long barricade situation unfold Saturday tell NBC29 that it wasn’t the first time the suspect caused commotion in their Fluvanna County community.

Joe K. Roach, 45, was already a convicted felon and not supposed to have a gun Saturday night. Investigators say he fired several gunshots into a home next door shortly before 8 p.m., injuring a woman inside and frightening neighbors. The woman inside the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Roach barricaded himself into his own home for several hours and was arrested after working with negotiators.

Charles Riddle, who lives on Hardware Hills Circle, heard the commotion and called the police.

“The police showed up and it was helicopters and all kinds of things out here. It was kind of crazy,” Charles Riddle explained.

Montiqua Riddle has lived on Hardware Hills Circle for years and says Roach's outburst isn't completely unexpected.

"Not very shocked, honestly. This is something that has been going on for a while with that person, so it wasn't something that was a complete shock at all,” Montiqua Riddle said.

Neighbors tell NBC29 that Roach has had police called to his home on multiple occasions for gun related problems.

“This is an ongoing thing that has happened a couple of times out here,” Charles Riddle said.

“You really don't know what that person can do. He's unstable as it is. Obviously, he came out of the house shooting. That's scary,” Montiqua Riddle said.

With Roach in custody for the time being, neighbors hope he stays locked up.

“Just for the safety of everything I really prefer he not to be back,” Charles Riddle said.

Roach is being held, without bond, at Central Virginia Regional Jail. His bail hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 1.