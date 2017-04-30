UVa Softball Beats Louisville 7-3; Clinches ACC Tournament Bid

Virginia Athletics Media Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Virginia (22-31, 9-15 ACC) clinched a berth into the ACC Tournament thanks to a 7-3, comeback victory in the series finale at Louisville (28-18, 11-8 ACC). The Cavaliers won their ninth ACC game of the season, the most since 2010.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, junior Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) hit a three-run home run off the top of the scoreboard in left centerfield. The home run was her team-leading 10th of the season and was part of a five-run fifth inning.

In the circle, Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) tossed her 14th complete game of the season and registered her 15th win. She stranded 12 Louisville base runners on the day and held the Cardinals scoreless over her final three innings of work.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) plated Ingraham on single down the left field line. Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) scored on the first of four Louisville errors on the afternoon to make the score 2-0.

The lead was short-lived as the Cardinals put together a two-out, two-run rally in the bottom half of the first to tie the game. Louisville took its only lead in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Nicole Pufahl that scored Jordan McNary.

The 2017 ACC Tournament will be in Chapel Hill, N.C. May 11-13. Virginia will be the eighth seed and take on top-seeded Florida State on May 11 at 11 a.m. The entire tournament will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Daily tickets and tournament passes can be purchased on theacc.com.

Additional Notes

-Virginia snapped a 10-game losing streak to Louisville, defeating them for the first time in ACC play.

-Katie Park extended her hit streak to 12 games with a single up the middle in the bottom of the first inning. She has now reached safely in the last 14.

-The five-run fifth inning was the sixth time this season the Cavaliers have scored five or more runs in an inning.

-The win was Virginia’s 11th come-from-behind victory of the season.

-Virginia has homered in 10 of the last 12 ACC games.