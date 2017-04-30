Two Charlottesville Bike Groups Host Workshop for Multilanguage Zine

In With Collective and Community Bikes hosted a workshop Sunday

A new magazine created in Charlottesville will help communicate bike laws to people who speak different languages.

In With Collective, a group at the University of Virginia, and Community Bikes hosted a workshop Sunday.

The purpose was to translate bicycle parts and safety laws into multiple languages for Charlottesville’s diverse community.

“This is a great way that the zine can kind of act as a mediator between the people who are coming here for help with their bikes or to get new bikes and for the people who work here to communicate with each other,” said Catherine Schreiber, UVA fourth year.

The zine includes translations in Spanish, French, Swahili, and Arabic.

They will be distributed at Community Bikes as part of Bike Month in May.