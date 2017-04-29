Record-Setting Day for UVa Track at Virginia Grand Prix

Jordan Scott set a UVa freshman record with a distance of 24 feet, 9 inches in the long jump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s track and field team concluded the Virginia Grand Prix on Saturday (April 29) at Lannigan Field, with several student-athletes moving up in the East Regional qualifying standings.

The day started with sophomore Ciara Leonard (Elkins Park, Pa.) advancing her regional standing, moving to 21st in the 100m hurdles. Leonard’s time of 13.41 also ranked first in UVA history, topping her school record time from the week prior.

With a personal-best performance, sophomore Kelly McKee (Lenexa, Kan.) finished the night ranked 19th in the region for the triple jump. She reached a distance of 12.95m (42-6) to lead the meet.

Also competing in the triple jump, redshirt sophomore Mia Barron’s (Minnetonka, Minn.) mark of 12.75m (41-10) ranked her 26th in region for the event. The effort placed her third in the meet.

Barron’s night also included a first-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 6.07m (19-11).

The Cavaliers finished first in the in the 4x100m relay with senior Tori McKenzie (Chatham, Va.), senior Andrea Wright (Chesapeake, Va.), Leonard and freshman Alexis Woodley (Chesapeake, Va.), respectively, recording a time of 45.94.

In the 100m hurdles, Woodley and senior Heather Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) finished third and fourth in the meet, respectively. Woodley’s time of 13.67 ranked third in UVA history. Smith finished with a time of 13.76, fifth in school history.

McKenzie added another first-place finish to the Hoos’ night, posting a time of 11.80 in the 100m.

Next up, the Cavaliers will compete in the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The meet, hosted by Georgia Tech, will be held May 12-14 in Atlanta, Ga.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two Cavaliers set freshman records for the No. 5 Virginia men’s track and field program on Saturday (April 25) as the team competed in the Virginia Grand Prix at Lannigan Field.

Sam Young (Lewes, Del.) and Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) set new freshman standards in the pole vault and long jump, respectively. Young cleared a mark of 5.09m (16-8.25) to finish third in the event. Scott’s performance of 7.54m (24-9) ranked third in the meet and 29th in the East Region. Scott also holds the freshman record in the triple jump.

Seniors Filip Mihaljevic (Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Jordan Young (Windsor, Ontario) finished first and second, respectively, in the discus. Mihaljevic notched a season-best mark of 58.81m (192-11), while Young threw a distance of 57.93m (190-0). Additionally, Mihaljevic’s throw placed 13th in the nation and 10th in the region.

Senior Nathan Kiley (Chantilly, Va.) led the 400m with a time of 47.64, while redshirt sophomore Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.) placed first in the shot put with a mark of 20.36m (66-9.75).

The Cavaliers rounded out the day with three second-place finishes from junior Logan Carrington (Leesburg, Va.) in the 800m (1:51.19), sophomore Charles Bowman (Harrisburg, Pa.) in the 110m hurdles (14.42) and the 4x400m relay team of Bowman, Kiley, sophomore Jake Dixon (Falmouth, Maine) and Carrington (3:10.43), respectively.

