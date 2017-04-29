Waynesboro Community Rallies Behind Two Teens Injured in Accident

Waynesboro Community Rallies Behind Two Teens Injured in AccidentPosted: Updated:
Vigil at Waynesboro High School for Chase Hammer and Justin Belew
Lydia Rowe, vigil organizer and friend
Waynesboro Community Rallies Behind Two Teens Injured in AccidentMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /