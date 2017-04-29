Waynesboro Community Rallies Behind Two Teens Injured in Accident

The Waynesboro community is rallying behind two teenage boys who were seriously injured in a car crash earlier this week.



Dozens of people gathered outside Waynesboro High School Saturday night for a vigil for freshman Chase Hammer and junior Justin Belew.

Hammer and Belew were injured Monday night when two vehicles collided on West Main Street in Waynesboro.



Friends and family members held candles and wrote messages for the teens Saturday night.



A classmate at Waynesboro High School organized the vigil. She wants them to know that the community is standing with them and their families.



"I wanted to do this to show them that Waynesboro, we all are rooting for them. We don't want anything bad to happen to them - they have a long future ahead of them and it was just sad that all of this happened to them cause they're really good kids and they're really smart and they make the school more fun just by being here,” said Lydia Rowe, vigil organizer and friend.



A man and woman in their 60s were in the other car involved in the crash. They were also injured.



All four victims remain at UVA Medical Center. Waynesboro police say they are still investigating the crash.