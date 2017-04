For the first time since 1983, the UVa football team did not have a player selected in the NFL Draft.

The annual selection show came to an end on Saturday without a Cavalier player hearing his named called, but they are getting free agent calls.

Three former Wahoos have already signed rookie free agent deals, as wide receiver Keeon Johnson signed with the Giants, offensive lineman Eric Smith is headed to the Dolphins, and running back Taquan Mizzell will join the Baltimore Ravens.