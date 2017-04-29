Police On Scene of Shooting in Fluvanna County

Emergency crews on the scene of a shooting in Fluvanna County

The Virginia State Police and police from several counties are currently on the scene of a shooting where the suspect is barricaded inside a Fluvanna County home.

It all happened on Hardware Hills Circle near Scottsville on Saturday, April 29.

Witnesses tell NBC29 that a man barricaded himself inside a house after he shot into his neighbor's home. A woman inside was wounded, with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say police are trying to negotiate with the man through a megaphone outside the house.

The road into that neighborhood is completely shut down.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story - NBC29 has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they come into our newsroom.