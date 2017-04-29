Virginia Football Holds Spring Game

The Virginia football team finished up spring practice with the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium Saturday.

The Cavaliers are in their second season under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and looking to improve on last year's 2-10 record.

The Wahoos' opened the day with individual drills and then an 11-on-11 scrimmage.

Virginia scored its scrimmage differently than a normal football contest.

The offense was rewarded a point based on yardage gained on first and second down situations.

Points were also given for picking up first downs, fourth downs and touchdowns.

The defense was rewarded points for preventing certain yardage on first and second downs.

Points could also by scored by preventing first downs, and scoring touchdowns, as well as causing turnovers.

The offense defeated the defense 84-to-76 in the scrimmage.

Junior running back Jordan Ellis scored two long touchdowns in the win. One of those scores was an 84-yard touchdown run.

Mendenhall says pitting the offense against the defense creates a more competitive environment and that he was able to accomplish a lot more in his second spring.

"We are making progress with a long ways to go," says Mendenhall. But improvement in the game of football, where a year ago so much of it was culture, and establishing expectations."