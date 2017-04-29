Quantcast

Collins and Brengle Advance to Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Doubles Final

Posted: Updated:
Danielle Collins (left) and Madison Brengle (right) Danielle Collins (left) and Madison Brengle (right)
Madison Brengle and Danielle Collins advanced to the doubles final Madison Brengle and Danielle Collins advanced to the doubles final
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Former UVa tennis star Danielle Collins and partner Madison Brengle advanced to the  Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Doubles final.

The event is being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Collins and Brengle defeated Jamie Loeb and Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals Saturday. 

The singles championship is Sunday at noon, followed by the doubles.

Madison Brengle will be playing in both matches.

  • Collins and Brengle Advance to Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Doubles FinalMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. 
    Email /

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. 
    Email /

    Full Story