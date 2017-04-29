Collins and Brengle Advance to Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Doubles Final

Madison Brengle and Danielle Collins advanced to the doubles final

Danielle Collins (left) and Madison Brengle (right)

Former UVa tennis star Danielle Collins and partner Madison Brengle advanced to the Boyd Tinsley Clay Court Classic Doubles final.

The event is being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Collins and Brengle defeated Jamie Loeb and Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals Saturday.

The singles championship is Sunday at noon, followed by the doubles.

Madison Brengle will be playing in both matches.