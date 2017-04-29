Waynesboro Holds Annual Riverfest

People in Waynesboro spent Saturday learning what they can do to avoid polluting Virginia’s waterways. Hundreds came out to Constitution Park for the annual Riverfest

The event offers activities dedicated to educating people on how they can conserve the Shenandoah River Basin.

“It can be really easy to forget sometimes the little every day actions we have really do influence the area around us. So if you’re washing your car with soap in the driveway and the water is just running out of the driveway right into the sewer which goes right into the river,” said Amanda Nicholson, Riverfest board of directors president.

Activities included reptile shows, the stream safari, and wildlife presentations.

The annual event is free and open to the public.