Four Hokies Taken in 2017 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft concluded Saturday in Philadelphia and four Virginia Tech football players heard their names called.

The Baltimore Ravens picked safety Chuck Clark in the sixth round with the No. 186 overall pick.

The Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Bucky Hodges in the sixth round with the No. 201 overall pick.

The Los Angeles Rams took fullback Sam Rogers in round six with the No. 206 overall pick.

Rogers was the first true fullback taken in the draft.

The Miami Dolphins used the No. 237 pick on wide receiver Isiah Ford in the seventh round.

Of the 10 quarterbacks taken in the draft, Virginia Tech's Jerod Evans was not one of them.

Evans will likely sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.