Four Hokies Taken in 2017 NFL Draft
Isaiah Ford was selected with the No. 237 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins
Tight end Bucky Hodges was selected with the No. 201 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings
Fullback Sam Rogers was selected with the No. 206 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
