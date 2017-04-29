Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Police Host Drug Take Back Day

Waynesboro was one of many law enforcement agencies that participated in National Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth collected unwanted medications as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s part of an effort to reduce the opioid crisis in Virginia.

Drug drop-off locations were set up all around central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Saturday to help people dispose of unwanted medications, no questions asked.

The Waynesboro Police Department set up a tent in front of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on West Broad Street. Cars could drive right up and drop unwanted prescription drugs into boxes.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, half of young people who used heroin started with prescription opioids.

That’s why Waynesboro police want to dispose of prescription drugs and prevent them from being abused.

“When we're seeing break-ins into cars, into homes, it’s not only cash that's being stolen. A lot of it is prescription medication. So, if we can offer a safe, no questions asked opportunity for people to get rid of opioids in Waynesboro, then we feel like we're having an impact on the crisis that’s striking the commonwealth now,” said Brian Edwards with the Waynesboro Police Department.

Drug take back sites were also set up in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison and Orange counties.

The Waynesboro Police Department collected 621 of drugs Saturday. Albemarle County collected about 1,084 pounds.

The next drug take back day is scheduled for October.