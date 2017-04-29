Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Police Host Drug Take Back Day

Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Police Host Drug Take Back DayPosted: Updated:
Waynesboro was one of many law enforcement agencies that participated in National Drug Take Back Day
Brian Edwards with the Waynesboro Police Department
Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Police Host Drug Take Back DayMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /