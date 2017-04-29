Hundreds of Central Virginians Head to D.C. for Climate March

Central Virginians board buses to take part in the Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of people from central Virginia are in Washington, D.C. to take part in the Climate March.

Protesters loaded into five buses early Saturday morning at the Albemarle Square Shopping Center. They traveled to march along the National Mall to the White House to demand justice for climate and environmental issues.

Protesters want President Donald Trump’s administration to take action to fight global warming.

“Well, today is gonna be close to a hundred degrees and we're in April. That’s an indication that climate is changing. Science has proved that we need to make some huge changes," said Heidi Dhivyaberthoud, Climate March protester.

"We don't seem to have, at this time, a Congress or executive that's taking it seriously. So, we're trying to speak to the silence,” said Elizabeth Williams, Climate March protester.

Organizers say at least 15 different groups from across Virginia traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate.

The Charlottesville area protesters will return late Saturday.

As that group marches in the nation’s capital, a climate demonstration was held on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville Saturday.

The Democratic citizen's group Indivisible Charlottesville organized the climate change rally for those who couldn't make it to the big event in Washington, D.C.

Speakers and performers lined the Freedom of Speech Wall to express their messages and concerns about climate change.

After the rally, they marched along the Downtown Mall to encourage others to join their fight.