Foxfield Attendees Battle Warm April Heat

For the first time in three years, people who attended Foxfield Saturday had to deal with hot weather. That put the primary focus for safety crews to keep partiers safe from dehydration.

“Last year it was cold and rainy so the crowds were kinda low. The year before that it was even colder, we even had some hypothermia issues,” said Ron Lantz, Albemarle County Police Chief.

The Foxfield races are known for partiers putting on their sundresses and big hats to enjoy the spring horse races but this year, the sun's high heat was a safety issue.

“Today we are going to be dealing with 92-93 degree weather, so the number one concern is medical emergencies because of dehydration,” Lantz explained. “On a day like today they need to be drinking water so there’s water stations everywhere."

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) started planning for months to make sure proper measures were taken to keep people safe.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into Foxfield. We have 187 public safety personnel, 70 of them are ACPD and 60 are EMS,” said Albemarle County Police Department spokeswoman Madeline Curott.

Police say drinking related arrests have become less of an issue over the past five years. That can keep emergency crews busy.

“Arrests are going down, but I still see some people making poor decisions with over-consumption and those are the ones that become medical issues,” Lantz said. “Three years ago when it was as warm as it is today, we had about 50 medical emergencies and that was due to heat and overconsumption of alcohol so that's what people need to be mindful of."

The police department's end goal is to make sure all race goers stay safe.

“A last resort is making an arrest. We wanna try to get people help if they need it for medical issues, if they've overconsumed, and they’ve had too much heat,” Lantz explained.

This year’s races drew in between 12,000 and 14,000 people. Of those, 5 alcohol related arrests were made, including a DUI hit and run crash. Medical crews responded to 37 emergencies.

These are preliminary numbers. Final totals will be released in about a week.