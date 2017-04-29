CRHA, CPD Hold Neighborhood Safety Meeting

Residents met with CRHA and CPD to discuss concerns in their communities

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) and the Charlottesville Police Department are teaming up to keep public housing properties safe. Neighborhood Safety Meetings were held at 6th Street, Michie Drive, and Westhaven Saturday.

Residents say they’ve seen a lot of crime and safety issues in their communities and they’ve had enough.

They say small changes like better lighting, signs, and improved property maintenance could make the difference.

“A lot of it is in regards to lighting and allowing the outsiders come in and create problems such as littering and unsafe situations for shooting,” said Latita Talbert, resident board member. “We have some problem areas where there's high traffic that the residents want to address.”

Neighbors say a lot of the commotion comes from people who don't even live there.

"A lot of it is not coming from the residents on the property, but just from people who are visiting the property."

CRHA is looking to help.

“We've taken this Saturday and our spending time with individual communities and community members to get a better understanding of key concerns,” said Grant Duffield with CRHA.

The CRHA and Charlottesville Police Department met with residents of public housing communities to answer big safety questions.

"What are the gaps? What are we missing? How can we better serve?" Duffield said.

A solution is not going to happen overnight, but residents are confident that regular safety meetings are a good place to start.

“I'm very hopeful that what we take from the meeting today will result in a resolution for the housing authority and for the residents,” said Talbert.

“We’ll come back together as the board to settle down the different thoughts that everyone has brought to us and laying down proposed plans to help address the concerns raised,” said Duffield.

Safety meetings for neighborhoods including 6th Street, Michie Drive, and South 1st Street are set to occur monthly with police and residents who are interested in attending.