Outside Legal Counsel Over $117K for Charlottesville Parking Lawsuit

Charlottesville City Hall is tallying up the costs connected to lawsuits with Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC).

The city says it has spent $117,584.76 in fees for outside legal counsel.

CPC is suing Charlottesville over rates at the Water Street Parking Garage. The center filed that lawsuit back in March 2016. The center wants to raise rates at the parking garage, which it manages for the city. CPC also owns the land that the parking garage is on.

Both sides are currently in mediation over that issue.

CPC President Mark Brown filed another lawsuit against the city in March.

Brown names the city assessor in that suit, claiming Charlottesville to assess the value of the land on which the Water Street garage sits.