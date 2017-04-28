State Republicans, Democrats Reflect on Trump’s 100th Day in Office

Saturday marks the 100th day in office for President Donald Trump and bigwigs from both political parties are reflecting on the occasion and how it's driving the contentious 2017 elections in the commonwealth.

Virginia Democrats are using Trump's historically low approval rating for a new president against statewide Republican candidates. Republicans are painting the Democrats’ gubernatorial primary race as left wing and outside the mainstream.

The Democratic Party has been holding a dizzying number of events around the commonwealth to meet with voters and share its agenda. They have also been venturing into traditional red communities in more rural parts of the commonwealth to promote their candidates for statewide office.

The Democratic Party depicts the White House as pushing for tax breaks that will help the wealthy while proposing cuts to services that most help Trump's base.

“The people that voted for him, he has turned their backs on them so we are not going to turn our backs on them,” said Susan Swecker, Virginia Democratic Party chair.

Republicans have pointed out that the two Democratic candidates for governor have taken hard left turns on many issues. Party leaders believe it will be impossible for them to convincingly move back to the center for the general election.

“As as Ralph Northam redefines himself as this outlandish progressive and Tom Perriello's true colors come out as an even crazier progressive, you sort of start to disqualify yourself with mainstream voters,” said John Whitbeck, Republican Party of Virginia chair.

Whitbeck says he thinks the president's vows to increase defense and infrastructure spending will greatly benefit Virginia. He also predicts Republicans will have more unity at the end of the primaries whereas there are larger philosophical battles happening on the other side.