UVA Police Investigate Fall at Fraternity House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

University of Virginia police are investigating a fall at a fraternity.

Investigators say a student fell from a third floor balcony.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Zeta Psi house along Rugby Road.

The student was treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

