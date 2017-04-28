Quantcast

Faulconer Hardware in Orange Closing in May

Posted: Updated:
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) -

A hardware store in Orange is closing it's doors after more than 80 years in business.

The folks at Faulconer Hardware on Madison Road say their last day open will be May 20. The store will have limited hours through that date, so call and check to see if it's open before you go.

Faulconer Hardware plans to have a final silent auction on its last day to try to sell remaining items.