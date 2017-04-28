Faulconer Hardware in Orange Closing in May

Faulconer Hardware in Orange Closing in MayPosted: Updated:
A hardware store in Orange is closing it's doors after more than 80 years in business.
The folks at Faulconer Hardware on Madison Road say their last day open will be May 20. The store will have limited hours through that date, so call and check to see if it's open before you go.
Faulconer Hardware plans to have a final silent auction on its last day to try to sell remaining items.
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations..Full Story
