VDOT: Berkmar Bridge Project in Albemarle Co. Ahead of Schedule

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the Berkmar Bridge in Albemarle County is nearing completion.

Crews say the entire bridge is built, concrete work is done, and now the contractor is adding some finishing touches to the project.

Everything is expected to be completed by June 30.

"The bridge is a little over 700-feet long, and about 80 feet above the river. It has a beautiful view of the South Fork Rivanna River Reservoir, and the dam there just upstream. And it's going to be a very nice looking facility, and instead of having just a plain concrete work, the concrete is actually formed so that the surface looks like rock," said Lou Hatter with VDOT.

The project is intended to decrease traffic congestion along Route 29.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are four months ahead of the scheduled completion date.