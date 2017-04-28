State Leaders Check Progress at Two Waynesboro Schools

State leaders from Richmond came to Waynesboro Friday to check on progress at two elementary schools that are without full accreditation.

They took tours of Wenonah and William Perry elementary schools, two schools where test scores have been low but enthusiasm for improving is high.

At Wenonah Elementary School, 83 percent of the student body is on free or reduced lunch.

The school was recently denied accreditation by the state, but Waynesboro Superintendent Jeff Cassell says that label doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Students are making progress - there's a lot of growth and a lot of learning going on in the building, but that's not acknowledged through the accreditation process that we currently have. It's kind of a pass-fail. You’re either accredited or you're not,” Cassell explained.

Over the past several months, Wenonah Elementary has been trying to find ways to improve, including stepping up its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education. In a mobile STEM lab, students can spend more time "creating."

Music and the arts are also a big focus at the school.

State officials say they like what they see.

“I think it's important for all of us to know that test scores are an important part of an evaluation of a school, but they're not the only part. I think we, as a state, are looking at how we make sure we account for important things like student growth, student progress, students moving towards a standard, and giving students the opportunity to show creative problem solving, critical thinking,” said Dr. Steve Staples, Virginia state superintendent.

State leaders also got a tour of William Perry Elementary School, which was denied full accreditation last fall. Seventy percent of students there are on free or reduced lunch.

Cassell hopes Friday’s visit will, in part, inspire state leaders to change the way schools are evaluated.