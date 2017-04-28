State Leaders Check Progress at Two Waynesboro Schools

State Leaders Check Progress at Two Waynesboro SchoolsPosted: Updated:
State leaders visited Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary Friday
Dr. Steve Staples, Virginia state superintendent
Waynesboro Superintendent Jeff Cassell
State Leaders Check Progress at Two Waynesboro SchoolsMore>>
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story