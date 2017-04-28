Absentee Voting for Primary Elections Underway in Virginia

Absentee voting for the Primary Elections in Virginia is now open.

Starting Friday, April 28, people who will be out of town or hospitalized, or maybe work as a first responder can vote absentee.

The primary will determine the nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties for state and local races in November.

"In Virginia all votes cast are counted on election night, including all the absentee ballots. So nobody should feel like an absentee ballot is sort of a second-class citizen. It is counted just like any other ballot," said Albemarle County Registrar Jake Washburne.

The last day to vote absentee by mail is June 6, while the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person is June 10. Click here for information on how to vote absentee.

The deadline to register to vote is May 22.