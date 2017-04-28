New Hotel in Development for West Main Street

Planned location for a new hotel along West Main Street in Charlottesville

A new hotel is in the works for downtown Charlottesville.

Quirk is a boutique hotel chain that wants to build a new location in the 500 block of West Main Street.

The hotel is set to be built on a lot that contains two historic properties.

Designs are being finalized, but plans feature a rooftop bar, 78 rooms, and four stories.

Construction on the property is scheduled to begin in early 2018, and open sometime in 2019.