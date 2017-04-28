Waynesboro Resident Speaks Out After Pet Cat Shaved

Tigerlily is one of a handful of cats who has fallen victim to an odd scandal along Maple Avenue in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro police say they have received complaints from neighbors in the Tree Streets Inn area of pet cats being shaved in their underbelly and/or groin area.

Tigerlily’s owner, Rebekah Martin, says the rescued 2-year-old cat has been shaved twice this year.

"It hurts, because she can't tell me. I know it probably hurt her, probably not physically, but mentally that has to be really hard on her. She doesn't want to be picked up anymore. She used to be really nice and you could pick her up and hold her and everything, and now she just doesn't want to be picked up anymore," said Martin.

The Waynesboro Police Department says it had thought someone was taking the animals to get spayed or neutered, but that theory was disproved when it got reports that some cats had been shaved several times.

Neighbors say they have theories on who the culprits might be, but no evidence.