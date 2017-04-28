PVCC Student Wins Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College student Gina Edwards has been awarded the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, worth up to $40,000 a year, to complete her bachelor’s degree at a four-year college.



Awarded annually, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is the largest private scholarship in the nation for students transferring from two-year community colleges to four-year institutions. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must demonstrate academic achievement, financial need, leadership skills, a dedication to helping or serving others and persistence through adversity.



Edwards is one of only 55 community college students from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants and more than eight million community college students to be selected for this highly competitive national award.



“When I first heard the news, I was absolutely stunned,” said Edwards, 57. “I am deeply honored and humbled to be receiving this award. This scholarship has opened up so many possibilities for me that didn’t exist before. It's said that it takes a village to raise a child. I'd add that it takes a community to raise an adult to awareness. This award is due to the cumulative efforts of everyone at Piedmont Virginia Community College, from the groundskeepers all the way up to the president.”



Edwards, originally from Baltimore, Md., and now a resident of Charlottesville, is a general studies major. A first-time college student, Edwards began attending PVCC in summer 2015 after the business she had worked at for more than a decade closed its doors, leaving her unemployed.



“After I lost my job, I spent more than a year looking for permanent work without any success,” said Edwards. “I soon realized that I didn’t want to keep looking for entry-level or temporary jobs. I knew I needed to provide my own oar to paddle my boat instead of just floating down the river—that meant going back to school.”



Once at PVCC, Edwards says that she found a home and a support system among the students and faculty.



“Everyone at PVCC is absolutely committed to the success of all of us,” Edwards said. “Every single professor challenged me, stretched me and helped me to expand in so many ways and my fellow students were engaged and welcoming. It’s like a wonderful family where the success of one is the success of everyone. I’m so very glad that my college experience started at PVCC.”



During her time on campus, Edwards participated in several student clubs including the Adult Student Life Club, the Volunteer Club and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She went on to serve as the secretary of the PVCC Student Veterans of America Club, as a student note-taker for PVCC students with disabilities, as a peer mentor at THRIVE and as an academic tutor for students at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville.



“Gina is a shining example of the caliber of students we have here at PVCC,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman. “As an adult student, she serves as a mentor for her peers and an inspiration to others, teaching us that it is never too late to pursue an education or a new career. We are incredibly proud of Gina and all that she has accomplished and expect great things from her in the future.”



Edwards will graduate from PVCC with her associate degree in May 2017 and plans to transfer to Mary Baldwin University to study sociology. Edwards says that her ultimate goal is to start her own nonprofit for adults with mild to moderate physical disabilities including veterans.