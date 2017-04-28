Albemarle County Police Preparing for Foxfield Races Saturday

The 40th running of the spring Foxfield Races will be held this coming Saturday in Albemarle County.

The preparation for the Foxfield Races start long before the horses take to the track each spring. The track will actually start preparing for next year's race Monday morning.

Saturday gates will open at 9 a.m. and traffic is expected to be the worst between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The biggest cause of delay is taxi-cabs or Ubers holding up traffic trying to turn around to leave, and race organizers are asking people to carpool or use remote parking, if possible.

Race organizers are expecting a few thousand people to pack the track come Saturday morning. There are more than 220 port-o-johns at the race site, and The weather is supposed to be very hot and it may rain in the afternoon.

“Well there's a lot of people who come from out of town. We have a group that comes from new york. alumni that come from the university. and we have a big presence from Darden School and Darden alumni, I think there's like 800 Darden students who come, its pretty amazing,” said Patrick Butterfield, the director of racing.

It's not cheap to put these races on each year. Security alone costs $150,000 with representatives from county, state, and university police departments all in attendance.

In a statement to NBC29, Albemarle County's Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci said:

“The law applies at Foxfield as it does anywhere else in Albemarle County. Criminal offenses committed at Foxfield will be treated accordingly by this office.”

“The law applies at Foxfield as it does anywhere else in Albemarle County. Criminal offenses committed at Foxfield will be treated accordingly by this office.”

The Albemarle County Police Department says that officers made 20 arrests at last years race, and 15 were alcohol related. They ask that if you're not going to the races avoid the area.