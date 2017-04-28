Traffic Around Waynesboro, Augusta Co. to be Impacted by Runners

Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to expect traffic delays around Augusta County Saturday morning.

The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 30, in Waynesboro and Augusta County.

The city’s police department and county’s sheriff’s office will have staff positioned throughout the 13-mile race course to help keep runners safe.

The following are the areas that will be impacted during the race:

In Augusta County, delays can be expected from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Lyndhurst Road, Shalom Road, Hall School Road, Lipscomb Road, China Clay Road, Patton Farm Road, Wayne Avenue, and Draft Avenue.

In Waynesboro, delays can be expected from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Lover’s Lane, Meadowbrook Avenue, Lyndhurst Road, and Ladd Road.

Authorities are asking that all drivers remain patient or avoid the areas of the race Saturday morning.

Click here to learn more about the race.