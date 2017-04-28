Traffic Around Waynesboro, Augusta Co. to be Impacted by Runners

Traffic Around Waynesboro, Augusta Co. to be Impacted by RunnersPosted: Updated:
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to expect traffic delays around Augusta County Saturday morning.
The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 30, in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
The city’s police department and county’s sheriff’s office will have staff positioned throughout the 13-mile race course to help keep runners safe.
The following are the areas that will be impacted during the race:
- In Augusta County, delays can be expected from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Lyndhurst Road, Shalom Road, Hall School Road, Lipscomb Road, China Clay Road, Patton Farm Road, Wayne Avenue, and Draft Avenue.
- In Waynesboro, delays can be expected from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Lover’s Lane, Meadowbrook Avenue, Lyndhurst Road, and Ladd Road.
Authorities are asking that all drivers remain patient or avoid the areas of the race Saturday morning.
Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday April 30 in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
Because of the large crowd of 650 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff's Department will be positioned throughout the 13 mile race course to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe.
All vehicles are asked to remain patient or to make appropriate driving arrangements to avoid these highly populated areas during the event.
This event is sponsored by the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and Augusta County departments. For more information call Waynesboro at 540-942-6735 or Augusta County at 540-245-5727.