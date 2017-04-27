Redskins Select Alabama DE Jonathan Allen in NFL Draft

Washington Redskins Media Release

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins selected defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Allen (6-3, 286) played in 57 career games at Alabama from 2013-16, recording 154 tackles (78 solo), 45.0 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles. His 28.5 career sacks rank second in Alabama history, trailing only College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

As a senior and team captain in 2016, Allen played in all 15 games, contributing 69 tackles (33 solo), 16.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and also contributed two touchdowns on fumble returns. A unanimous first-team All-American selection, he earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award and helped lead the Crimson Tide to a berth in the national championship.

Allen appeared in all 15 games of Alabama’s national championship campaign in 2015, compiling 36 tackles (19 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. He earned first-team All-SEC selections from the Associated Press and the conference’s coaches.

Allen also earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2014 after recording 33 tackles (16 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 games. A year earlier, he appeared in 13 games and contributed 16 tackles (10 solo) and 3.0 tackles for loss as a freshman.

Allen, 22, attended Ashburn’s Stone Bridge H.S., approximately five miles from Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park. At Stone Bridge, Allen was a first-team Parade All-American and was the recipient of the 2012 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year award. He was born Jan. 16, 1995.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JONATHAN ALLEN

Allen is the 456th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 28th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 59th first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Allen’s selection snaps a two-year streak of the Redskins selecting an offensive player with their first selection in the NFL Draft (Brandon Scherff in 2015 and Josh Doctson in 2016). He is the first defensive player to be the first selection of the Redskins in a draft since the team chose Trent Murphy with their first selection (a second-round pick) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Allen is the first defensive player selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team drafted two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Allen’s selection marks the first time the Redskins have selected a defensive lineman with their first selection in a draft since 2009 when the team selected defensive-end-turned-linebacker Brian Orakpo in the first round. The last time the Redskins selected a player that remained along the defensive line with their first selection in a draft was in 1997, when the team selected DE Kenard Lang, coincidentally also with No. 17 overall pick.

Allen becomes the third Bronko Nagurski Award winner (awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player in the nation) selected by the Redskins since the award’s inception in 1993, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft) and Champ Bailey (1999).

Allen is the second Chuck Bednarik Award winner (awarded by the Maxwell Football Club to the best defensive player in America) drafted by the Redskins all-time since the award’s inception in 1995, joining LB LaVar Arrington (2000 NFL Draft).

Allen is the second Ted Hendricks Award winner (awarded by the Ted Hendricks Foundation to college football’s top defensive end) drafted by the Redskins since the award’s inception in 2002, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft). (Note: 2013 Ted Hendricks Award winner Jackson Jeffcoat also spent part of the 2014-15 seasons with the Redskins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks)

Allen becomes the first Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team chose six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Foster is now the fourth Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round all-time, joining Samuels, B Riley Smith (1936), B Harry Gilmer (1948) and B Lowell Tew (1948).

Allen is the 22nd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000) and G Arie Kouandjio (2015).

With Allen’s selection, the Redskins’ 22 all-time picks from Alabama broke a tie with Penn State (21) for the third-most all-time draft selections from any single school in franchise history. The Crimson Tide now trail only Notre Dame (34) and USC (30) in Redskins draft history.

Allen becomes the first Southeastern Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since selecting LSU’s LaRon Landry with the sixth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Allen becomes the fifth player selected by the Redskins all-time with the No. 17 overall pick, joining B Red Knight (1947), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), DB Tom Carter (1993) and DE Kenard Lang (1997).