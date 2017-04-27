Some Staunton Leaders Invite Goodlatte to Hold Town Hall Meeting

Leaders in Staunton are inviting 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R) to hold a town hall meeting.

During a work session Thursday night, Staunton City Council decided to extend an invitation to Goodlatte for a town hall meeting on behalf of citizen's requests. The majority of council agreed with the invitation.

Councilwoman Andrea Oakes, who says she received a call earlier in the day from the congressman explaining his position, says council is overstepping by extending the invitation.

"This is how Congressman Goodlatte chooses to conduct his business, so it's beyond our authority and it's not within the scope of our duties as council members,” Oakes said.

“To refuse to do it is an affront to the spirit of Democracy and it's an affront that has been... Congressman Goodlatte has managed to get away with... with impunity,” said Staunton City Councilor Jim Harrington.

Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull advised city staff to draft a letter to Goodlatte.

Oakes asked that her name be left off the invitation.