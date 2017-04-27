Charlottesville, Albemarle County Policy Makers Participate in Forum

Key decision makers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville took the stage together Thursday night for a forum on regional cooperation. This comes just a day after a lawsuit between the city and the county over Ragged Mountain Natural Area came to light.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Diantha McKeel spoke on a panel with two other policymakers.

The lecture on regionalism was a part of the Understanding Government series.

The panel discussion focused on issues where the two jurisdictions collaborate on policy.

Signer and McKeel highlighted cooperation on boards like the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority and the Region Ten Community Services Board.

They say the lawsuit over Ragged Mountain Natural Area is necessary, but won't hurt their relationship long term.

“The city and the county both agreed that the ordinance issue that we have and the sovereignty issue is something that we can't settle between ourselves. You can't mediate it away,” McKeel explained.

“This is a policy difference between two elected bodies in two different jurisdictions where there's a very novel legal issue where there's an ordinance that was passed awhile ago and another ordinance and they're conflicting and we have thought for awhile that it's probably best to get a legal resolution,” Signer said.

They say once judge issues a ruling, they will amicably move on.

The Understanding Government forum is sponsored by the Road Forward PAC, a Democratic Party political action committee.

The next lecture will focus on education.