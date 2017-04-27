Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Yahya Mohamed celebrates his first half goal against Monticello Yahya Mohamed celebrates his first half goal against Monticello
Adam Hackenberg is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run in the 3rd inning. Adam Hackenberg is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run in the 3rd inning.

Baseball
Miller School 2, Covenant 0
Orange County 4, Albemarle 1
Powhatan 7, Western Albemarle 0
Blue Ridge 4, Fishburne Military Academy 1
St. Christopher's 5, St. Anne's-Belfield 2
Louisa County 3, Fluvanna County 1

Softball
Monticello 15, Charlottesville 5

Boys Soccer
Charlottesville 5, Monticello 0
Western Albemarle 3, Powhatan 1
Albemarle 5, Orange 0

Girls Soccer
Fluvanna 3, Louisa 2   Lindsay Price - 2 goals
Albemarle 8, Orange 0   Fizzy Gonzalez - 2 goals
Charlottesville 3, Monticello 0

Boys Lacrosse
Midlothian 17, Western Albemarle 10
Miller School 10, Trinity Episcopal 8

Girls Tennis
Western Albemarle 8, Powhatan 1
Charlottesville 5, Monticello 4