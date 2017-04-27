Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Thursday High School Sports Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Yahya Mohamed celebrates his first half goal against Monticello
Adam Hackenberg is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run in the 3rd inning.
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. EmailFull Story
