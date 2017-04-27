Quantcast

Narcan Maker Offering Drug to University, High Schools for Free

Narcan nasal spray Narcan nasal spray
Thom Duddy of Adapt Pharma Thom Duddy of Adapt Pharma
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The maker of an opioid overdose medication says it's donating free medication to universities and high schools across the country.

The company, Adapt Pharma, makes Narcan, the only nasal spray to administer the drug naloxone. Naloxone can revive someone experiencing an overdose. 

Now, Adapt Pharma will be giving those doses away for free, no questions asked, to any school that requests it.

“There's also an education component - that we worked with the National Association of School Nurses to understand what is an opioid, what is an opioid overdose, and who's at risk,” said Thom Duddy of Adapt Pharma.

Each dose retails for about $38 dollars, without insurance.

Any high school or university that would like to take part can register online and will receive its free doses -  two for a high school and eight for a university.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story said each dose retails for $63, that price is actually $38. 

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.

