Redskins Sign UVa's Morgan Moses to 5-Year Extension

The Washington Redskins have signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a 5-year contract extension.

ESPN reports that the deal makes Moses the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL. Philadelphia's Lane Johnson is the highest paid right tackle at $11.25 million per year.

Moses has started every game at right tackle the past two seasons for the Redskins.

Moses was entering the third year of his rookie contract. Moses was a third round pick out of Virginia in 2014. Moses ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 17 offensive tackle last season.

After being limited to eight games by a Lisfranc injury in 2014, Moses has since become one of five Redskins players to start all 16 regular season games in each of the last two seasons. Moses’ teammates awarded him with the team’s Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2015 following his comeback from the injury.

Since the 2014 season in which the Redskins allowed 58 sacks, the Redskins have allowed only 50 total sacks in Moses’ two seasons as a full-time starter from 2015-16, the second-fewest in the NFL in that time frame. Last season, Moses and his offensive line colleagues helped power the Redskins to single-season team records in yards per game (403.4), yards per play (6.40), net passing yards (4,758), completions (407), passing first downs (226) and 500-yard games (three).

Moses played collegiately at Virginia, where he started 42 of the 48 career games in which he played. He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2013, helping the Cavaliers produce their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2004.