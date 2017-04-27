Governor Signs New Bill to Target Cigarette Trafficking in Virginia

Governor McAuliffe preparing to sign a new law to target cigarette trafficking in Virginia

A newly signed law is aimed at cracking down on cigarette trafficking in the commonwealth.

Governor Terry McAuliffe was joined by members of the General Assembly, law enforcement, and public safety advocates in Henrico County for a bill signing event Thursday, April 27.

The governor says these crime networks have been ripping off Virginia for too long, and this bill will help better regulate bulk purchases of cigarettes and toughen the penalties for those who don't follow the rules.

"This is serious. You're stealing money, you're taking money out of the Virginia taxpayers. This is our money, we're entitled to it and we're not going to let you do it," McAuliffe said.

Leaders say because of the low cigarette tax in Virginia compared to states like New York, groups have been caught purchasing tobacco in bulk from large warehouses then illegally re-selling the products elsewhere.

“We found out there was really bad stuff going on by really bad actors. There was involvement with terrorism. There was involvement with organized crime, and Virginia was the source of the cigarettes and the location of a lot of the criminal activity," said 32nd District Senator Janet Howell (D).

Officials say the state loses millions of dollars a year because of these sorts of illegal operations.

“This returns approximately $10 million each year from the pockets of criminal traffickers and into the coffers of the commonwealth, back to the taxpayers," said 51st District Delegate Rich Anderson (R).

Moving forward, those who want to buy 50 cartons or $10,000 worth of cigarettes will need a special permit.

Regulators will run a thorough background check to ensure applicants are credible businesses looking to sell cigarettes.

Anyone who works outside these laws will first be prosecuted with a misdemeanor but a second violation is a felony.

While one proposal to raise the cigarette tax rate went nowhere in past legislative sessions, many legislators on both sides of the aisle view this bill as another way to get at this issue.