William Monroe HS Honors Seven Student-Athlete Signees

William Monroe High School honored seven student-athletes at the school on Thursday who will continue their playing careers in college.

Kam'Ron McCain and Anthony Terry both signed to play basketball at the next level.

McCain is going to Louisburg JC, while Terry is headed to Eastern Mennonite.

R.J. Payne will play baseball at Randolph-Macon.

Alejandro Mencia is headed to Ferrum to play soccer.

Wrestler Austin Rath will compete at West Liberty in West Virginia.

He is the only Monroe wrestler to ever win a state championship.

"I won the first state title for our team this year, so I knew once I won I had to sign somewhere," Rath said, with a smile. "It's a big deal. I'm excited."

Monroe's football team had two signees.

Dylan Madison is headed to Shenandoah University..

Greg Sizemore will be a 'Preferred Walk-On' at Pitt, which means he has a spot on the Panthers' roster, but does not yet have a scholarship.

Sizemore says, "I like this a little better than going in on scholarship, because it will allow me to stay humble, stay hungry, and just really start working. This gives me an absolute goal to work for immediately, to get that scholarship, so it kind of lays out my path of what I want to do at Pitt."