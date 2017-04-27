Golden Trowel Awards Held at Burnley-Moran Elementary School

A celebration is bringing together supporters of city schoolyard garden in Charlottesville.

A celebration and award ceremony took place at Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

Fourteen Golden Trowel Awards went to a variety of educators, partners, donors and volunteers.

The event highlighted their work to enhance city schoolyard garden projects. The nonprofit connects students with garden-based, experimental learning.

"The kids say they love the garden. The evaluation things that we've done says that they build confidence. They connect with each other and with the garden. They tend to like more of the crops that they're growing. They tend to eat them more likely," said Jeanette Abi-Nader, Executive Director.

City schoolyard garden also gave out awards to program sponsors. The organization has programs at all city schools from elementary to high.