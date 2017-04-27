Ante Room Hosting Event to Honor Mother and Daughter Murdered in Charlottesville

The memory of a Charlottesville mother and daughter murdered in December 2014 is living on. An event Thursday is raising funds to keep a camp up and running in their honor.

The Ante Room is hosting the event with six popular Charlottesville musicians.

All of the funds are going towards the All Buddy Camp which was started after 58-year-old Robin Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter, Mani, were the victims of a double homicide on December 5, 2014.



The All Buddy Camp is geared toward special needs preschoolers in Albemarle County. The City of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation have been running the camp for three years now, at no cost to families.

Thursday’s event is meant to raise funds for staff, materials, and small trips for the camp and to give back to those in need of help, like Robin and Mani did.

"I think about the impact that Robin had on our community and I think that if all of us sort of pull together and look for ways that we can reach out and connect with others who need help and to give other parents and kids opportunities for enrichment and to perpetuate their growth, then actually maybe we are carrying on Robin's legacy. Maybe we can nibble away a 10th of what she gave to the community,” said Aimee McDavitt, event organizer.

Organizers hope to raise around $1,000 with a crowd of about 100 at Thursday’s event.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a $12 entrance fee.