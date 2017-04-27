Waynesboro Police Investigating Cases of Pet Cats Being Shaved

Police are investigating reports of cats being shaved without their owners' consent.

The Waynesboro Police Department says it has received complaints from multiple neighbors in the Tree Streets Inn area of pet cats being shaved in their underbelly and/or groin area.

Police say they initially suspected proactive citizens were taking the animals to get spayed or neutered, but that theory was disproved when the same cats were shaved multiple times.

Authorities tell NBC29 that these cats are not feral, are well-kept and well-groomed, wear collars, and are clearly pets.



The Waynesboro Police Department knows of this happening to at least seven cats.