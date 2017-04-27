ACPD Searching for Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run on Earlysville Rd.

Type of SUV police believe was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run incident on Earlysville Road.

Albemarle County police are asking for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run.

According to police, a pedestrian was walking westbound on the eastbound shoulder of Earlysville Road Wednesday, April 26, when he was struck by an SUV traveling eastbound.

The pedestrian is said to have suffered minor injuries, but the vehicle left the scene.

The suspect vehicle involved is a red or green 1995-2001 Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer. Police say the SUV will be missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 434-296-5807 and ask for Officer Jeremy DeLange.