Petersburg Man Charged for Shooting Along Water Street

A Petersburg man is behind bars at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, accused of firing gunshots over the weekend.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Kevin Lee Grace on Tuesday, April 25.
Grace is charged with brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in or around a school, as well as possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say he was arrested without incident.
Police say Grace is responsible for firing a gun into the air in the 200 block of West Water Street on Saturday, April 22.
Officers on scene said it started as a fight between two people, when one of them pulled out a gun.
No one was hurt.
04/27/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 04/25/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Kevin Lee Grace a twenty two (22) year old male from Petersburg, Virginia in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred on 04/22/2017 at approximately 9:25 p.m. in the 200 block of West Water St.
Grace was developed as a suspect through our investigation and warrants were obtained by the investigating officer on 04/25/2017. Grace was arrested on the same date without incident.
Grace has been charged with the following offenses and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
- Brandishing a Firearm – Va Code 18.2-282,M
- Discharge of Firearm in or Around School – Va Code 18.2-280(B)
- Possess, Transport Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Va Code 18.2-308.2