Petersburg Man Charged for Shooting Along Water Street

A Petersburg man is behind bars at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, accused of firing gunshots over the weekend.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kevin Lee Grace on Tuesday, April 25.

Grace is charged with brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in or around a school, as well as possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say he was arrested without incident.

Police say Grace is responsible for firing a gun into the air in the 200 block of West Water Street on Saturday, April 22.

Officers on scene said it started as a fight between two people, when one of them pulled out a gun.

No one was hurt.