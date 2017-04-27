Quantcast

Petersburg Man Charged for Shooting Along Water Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Petersburg man is behind bars at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, accused of firing gunshots over the weekend.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kevin Lee Grace on Tuesday, April 25.

Grace is charged with brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in or around a school, as well as possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say he was arrested without incident.

Police say Grace is responsible for firing a gun into the air in the 200 block of West Water Street on Saturday, April 22.

Officers on scene said it started as a fight between two people, when one of them pulled out a gun.

No one was hurt.

04/27/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On 04/25/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Kevin Lee Grace a twenty two (22) year old male from Petersburg, Virginia in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred on 04/22/2017 at approximately 9:25 p.m. in the 200 block of West Water St.

Grace was developed as a suspect through our investigation and warrants were obtained by the investigating officer on 04/25/2017. Grace was arrested on the same date without incident.

Grace has been charged with the following offenses and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

  • Brandishing a Firearm – Va Code 18.2-282,M
  • Discharge of Firearm in or Around School – Va Code 18.2-280(B)
  • Possess, Transport Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Va Code 18.2-308.2