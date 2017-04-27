Charlottesville Fire Department Requesting Help from the Public

Press Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, VA – The Charlottesville Fire Department continues to investigate the April 16, 2017 fire in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue. The fire destroyed a storage structure and vehicles at the Blue Ridge Roofing Company at 1009 Linden Ave.

The extensive damage to the building and vehicles has made this investigation difficult to find the cause and origin of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for more additional information pertaining to the start of the fire.

If you were in the area of Linden Avenue, Rives Park or Rives St on Easter Sunday between 12 noon and 1:45pm you may have the information we need. The fire was reported around 1:35pm and the fire department arrived by 1:40pm.

Investigators are looking for early pictures or videos that were taken before the fire department arrived.

The Charlottesville Fire Department is seeking assistance from the community to help identify the cause of the fire and location of where the fire started. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call The Charlottesville Fire Department at 434-970-3328 or email FMO@charlottesville.org.