Western Albemarle HS Honors 10 Seniors Set to Play in College

Western Albemarle High School honored ten student-athletes Thursday who will continue their playing career in college.

Courtney Berry, Volleyball, Washington & Lee

Olivia Nichols, Volleyball, Sewanee

Ryan Ingram, Basketball, Swarthmore

Eleri Hayden, Basketball, Roanoke College

Sam James, Baseball, St. Mary's (MD)

Jarrett Smith, Football, Washington & Lee

Noah Yorkavitch, Football, Hampden Sydney

Ryan Albee, Lacrosse, Randolph College

Morgan James, Swim & Dive, Catholic University

Nate Riley, Wrestling, American University