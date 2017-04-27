Western Albemarle HS Honors 10 Seniors Set to Play in College

Western Albemarle High School honored ten student-athletes Thursday who will continue their playing career in college.
Courtney Berry, Volleyball, Washington & Lee
Olivia Nichols, Volleyball, Sewanee
Ryan Ingram, Basketball, Swarthmore
Eleri Hayden, Basketball, Roanoke College
Sam James, Baseball, St. Mary's (MD)
Jarrett Smith, Football, Washington & Lee
Noah Yorkavitch, Football, Hampden Sydney
Ryan Albee, Lacrosse, Randolph College
Morgan James, Swim & Dive, Catholic University
Nate Riley, Wrestling, American University