Staunton Man Facing Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

William Lee Kerr STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -
A Staunton man is facing multiple charges related to sexual assault.
Police arrested 74-year-old William Lee Kerr on Tuesday, April 25, charging him with four felony counts of forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.
The Staunton Police Department says the charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened between 1993 and 1998.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department received a complaint regarding sexual assaults that occurred between 1993 and 1998.
On April 25, 2017, the Staunton Police Department arrested William Lee Kerr, 74, of Staunton on four felony counts of Forcible Sodomy and four felony counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have further questions, please call Officer Jennifer Stevens at 540-332-3852.