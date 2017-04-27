Charlottesville Father Enters Guilty Plea in Connection to Son's Death

A Charlottesville man is entering a guilty plea in connection to the death of his infant son.

Marchella Jamar Alexander Sr. appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, April 27. He and family friend Karen Barnes had been charged with child abuse.

In court, the 29-year-old father pleaded guilty to one felony count of child endangerment.

Authorities say police discovered 2-month-old Marchella Jamar Alexander Jr. dead inside a port-a-crib at a home in the Friendship Court neighborhood on August 22, 2016.

Alexander and Barnes were both home at the time, though the prosecution believes the father was on drugs. Forensic analysts say the father had Xanax in his system at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the autopsy of the child was inconclusive, as they were not able to determine with absolute certainty how he died.

Prosecutors claim Alexander said during a jailhouse phone conversation that he may have, "smothered" the child, and "tucked him too tight" as he held the baby while falling asleep the night before.

Barnes had been entrusted with the infant’s care while the child’s mother served a short jail sentence.

According to social workers, Alexander was not to be left alone with his son.

The judge could sentence Alexander for a maximum term of five years behind bars. However, the prosecution is not seeking any more jail time for the defendant.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on September 5.

Barnes is scheduled to have a two-day jury trial on October 5.