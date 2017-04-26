Piedmont Housing Alliance Hosts Discussion on Fair Housing

Fair housing in the 21st century drew people to Charlottesville City Hall Wednesday night.

Piedmont Housing Alliance put on the question and answer event at city council chambers along with Legal Aid Justice Center and the Office of Human Rights.

Director of Program Services Shelley Murphy led a discussion on fair housing, going over the history and changes in housing.

April marks the 49th anniversary of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

“Housing is so complicated - the affordability, access, location. We want to make sure, absolutely sure, that everyone knows about their civil rights and that everyone should be free from discrimination and have equal housing opportunity,” said Karen Reifenberger of Piedmont Housing Alliance.

Piedmont Housing Alliance creates housing opportunities and builds community through education, lending, and development.