UVa Softball Beats George Washington 8-0 for 7th Consecutive Win

Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (21-29) won its seventh-straight game, an 8-0 victory over George Washington (24-22) in non-conference action at The Park. Head Coach Joanna Hardin was credited with her 100th victory of her career.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth on a double to center field by Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) that scored pinch-runner Tia Mitchell (Clarksburg, Md.) from second base.

In the circle, Erika Osherow threw her third-straight complete game and her first shutout of the season. She struck out five batters in five innings pitched for her 14th win of the season.

Senior Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) paced the Cavalier offense from the start, with a lead-off double in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first of her two doubles on the night and she eventually came around for Virginia’s first run on a RBI single by Ingraham. Her first-inning double was her 60th hit of the season. She is one of two players to reach the 60-hit plateau since 2008.

A lead-off triple by Iyana Hughes (Manteca, Calif.) started a three-run rally in the top of the second inning. After she scored on a Madison Labshere (El Cajon, Calif.) sacrifice fly, RBI hits by Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.) and Ingraham pushed the Virginia lead to 4-0.

Hughes was one of four multi-hit performers and finished the day going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. In the bottom of the third inning, Hughes stole her 39th base of her career, moving her into a tie for 10th all-time on Virginia’s career stolen base list.

The Cavaliers capitalized on a Colonial miscue for two unearned runs in the bottom of the third and run-scoring hits off the bats of Hughes and Park to made the score, 7-0. Park extended her hit streak to a team-high, nine games and she has reached base safely in 11-straight. Her three-hit performance was her 20th multi-hit game of 2017.

Virginia will return to ACC play on Friday (April 28) when it opens up a three-game series at Louisville. All three games of the pivotal ACC series will be aired live on ACC Network Extra.

Additional Notes

-Head Coach Joanna Hardin won 79 games in two seasons at McNeese State and has led Virginia to its first 20-win season since 2013.

-Kaitlin Fitzgerald (62 hits in 2015) and Katie Park are the only two Cavaliers to have 60 hits in a season since 2008.

-Danni Ingraham recorded her second triple of her career in the bottom of the second inning.

-Virginia improved to 11-3 all-time against George Washington.

-The Cavaliers are now 12-5 when scoring first and have scored in the first inning in the last three games.

-Wednesday’s win was Virginia’s third run-rule victory of the season.