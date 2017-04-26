Judge Hears Motions from Dion Phoenix's Attorney in Louisa County

Attorneys are hashing out details of the death penalty case against a man accused of taking part in the murder of a Louisa County Man.

Wednesday afternoon, a judge heard several motions from Dion phoenix's capital defenders involving how the commonwealth's attorney provides information and evidence to them.

Phoenix is charged in connection with the March 2016 killing of 43-year-old Kevin Robinson on Oakland Road.

In court prosecutors argued to protect private information of witnesses, alleging Phoenix is a member of a gang that could retaliate.

The next motions hearing in the case is set for July 12.