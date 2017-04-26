Albemarle Celebrates Seniors who will Play in College

Albemarle High School celebrated 11 student-athletes on Wednesday who will continue their playing career in college.

Austin Katstra, basketball, UVA (walk-on)

Jake Hahn, basketball, Hampden-Sydney

Lorenz Brown, Lacrosse, Tuscalum

Brice Green, Lacrosse, Tuscalum

Jane Pinatta, Lacrosse & Field Hockey, Christopher Newport

Logan Wood, Field Hockey, Bryn Marr

Ammar Algburi, Football, Guilford

Brooke Bauman, Soccer, Mary Washington

Zach McKenzie, Track, Christopher Newport

Emma Weaver, Track, Christopher Newport

Beth Kenny, Swim, Marty Washington

