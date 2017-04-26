Albemarle Celebrates Seniors who will Play in College

Albemarle HS Celebrated 11 Student-Athletes
Albemarle High School celebrated 11 student-athletes on Wednesday who will continue their playing career in college.
Austin Katstra, basketball, UVA (walk-on)
Jake Hahn, basketball, Hampden-Sydney
Lorenz Brown, Lacrosse, Tuscalum
Brice Green, Lacrosse, Tuscalum
Jane Pinatta, Lacrosse & Field Hockey, Christopher Newport
Logan Wood, Field Hockey, Bryn Marr
Ammar Algburi, Football, Guilford
Brooke Bauman, Soccer, Mary Washington
Zach McKenzie, Track, Christopher Newport
Emma Weaver, Track, Christopher Newport
Beth Kenny, Swim, Marty Washington