First Lady McAuliffe May Run for Congressional Seat

Virginia’s first lady is seriously considering a run for U.S. Congress.

Democrat Dorothy McAuliffe is weighing a challenge to Republican representative Barbara Comstock of Northern Virginia.

Governor Terry McAuliffe told WTOP radio on Wednesday, April 26, that he believes his wife should enter the race.

"I think she'd be great. She's got to make that ultimate decision. We have five children - we still have two young ones that are with us - and she's got to make that decision. And I hope she runs, because I think she'd be spectacular," said the governor.

If successful in her run, this would be Dorothy McAuliffe’s first go at elected office.